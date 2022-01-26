OBITUARY: Linda Herndon

Linda Herndon age 76, passed away on January 22, 2022.

She is preceded in death by her husband Merle Herndon, parents; Verland and Myrtle Frazier, brother; William Frazier, sister; Sue Stephens.

Linda is survived by daughter, Pamela (Wally) Husak, son; Rodney (Tracy) Pearson, granddaughters; Savannah Pearson, Dawn (Wayne) Richardson, Olivia Pearson, grandson; Ryan (Amy) Husak, great grandson; Trey Richardson, sisters; Faye Cannon, Kathy Gutierrez, brothers; Donald (Urusla) Frazier, Terry (Kristy) Frazier.

Linda was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed nature, birds and being in her garden tending to her flowers. Most of all she enjoyed her grandchildren.

There will be visitation Friday, January 28, 2022 from 12:30pm – 2:30pm with a Celebration of life at 2:30pm all at Harpeth Hills Funeral Home.