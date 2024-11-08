OBITUARY: Linda Helen ‘Gunnie’ Love

Linda Helen “Gunnie” Love, age 82 of Charlotte TN formerly of Smyrna, TN passed away surrounded by her family Monday, November 4, 2024.

She was a native of Chillicothe, Ohio and was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Paschall Love; grandchild, Kendrick Love; parents, Fred Schwartz and Vera Schwartz; sister; Wilma Landress and brother, Freddy Schwartz.

Mrs. Love was an avid volunteer in the Smyrna La Vergne community and was a former Girl Scout Leader and had worked as the Director for Meals on Wheels. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and friend.

She loved sweet tea, pizza and ice cream, she was always up for adventures, crafting and word search puzzles.

She is survived by her daughter, Lindsey Elizabeth Franks and husband Justin; son, Shayne David Love; grandchildren, Shayne David Love Jr, Aaliyah Holloway and husband Dylan, Haley Franks, Easton Franks, Willow Franks, Rosie Franks; great-grandchildren, Houston Holloway; and a brother, Dick Schwartz and wife Susan.

Visitation will be Friday, November 15th, from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Celebration of life service will be Friday, November 15th, at 4:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Private burial will be in Brush Creek Cemetery at a later date. www.woodfinchapel.com

