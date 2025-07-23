OBITUARY: Linda Helen Brown Markum

Linda Helen Brown Markum, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter and sister, passed peacefully on July 20, 2025, at the age of 73.

Born on July 26, 1951, Linda lived a full life marked by deep love, strength, and unwavering dedication to her family. She was the beloved wife of Doug Markum, with whom she shared 47 beautiful years of marriage. Together, they built a home of grace, a haven of laughter and a legacy of love.

Linda was the proud and devoted mother to her daughter and two sons. Her children and grandchildren were her joy and delight. To love and support them, she spent countless hours doing everything she could – no task too small, no moment too insignificant.

She had unwavering grit and determination in everything she did, both professionally and personally. She found joy in cooking, crafting, her flower gardens and spending time with family. Through the final stretch of her life, she fought cancer with remarkable courage and resilience.

Linda attended Bethlehem Church of Christ where she served in any capacity needed. Through every act of kindness and every word of encouragement, she radiated the love of Christ.

Linda is preceded in death by her father, George Edward Brown, sister Margaret Brown Williams and brother Charles Brown. Linda is survived by her husband William Douglas Markum; her mother Ophelia Underwood Brown; her children, Charles William Flynn (Hayley), Tonya Flynn Stewart (Matthew), and James Edward Flynn (Angela); her grandchildren, Jacob Aaron Flynn (Michelle), Nicholas Tyler Flynn (Gavin), Ashlyn Stewart Jankiewicz (Samuel), Dylan Matthew Stewart and Gregory Garrett Flynn; and her great granddaughter Miller Marie Flynn, and a wide circle of friends and extended family who will miss her dearly.

Visitation will be held at Woodfin Chapel, Murfreesboro, on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm, and the service on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 10:00am with Bryan Hayes officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Gardens in Woodbury, TN.

Her grandsons and nephews will serve as pallbearers. An online guestbook is available for the Markum family at www.woodfinchapel.com

“Well done, good and faithful servant.” – Matthew 25:23