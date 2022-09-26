OBITUARY: Linda Gayle Holder Jenkins

Linda Gayle Holder Jenkins of Christiana, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, she was 73 years old.

A native of Rutherford County, she was the daughter of the late Willie Raymond and Annie Viola Richardson Holder.

Linda was also preceded in death by her husband Richard Jenkins and a grandson, Hunter.

Linda is survived by her son, Robert “Bob” Henderson, Jr. of Christiana, TN; daughters, Chandra (Chris Copeland) Brannigan of Murfreesboro, TN and Laketa Walker of Estill Springs, TN; seven grandchildren, Kaleb, Nakota, Trey, Amber (John), Jessica (Steven), Thomas (KeraLee), John, and Timmy; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Jean “Dot” (Vernon) Travis of Burlson, TX; two nephews; one niece; numerous great-nieces and nephews; and her best friend from grammar school to high school Margie Bond of Murfreesboro, TN. She also loved her dog Coco.

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 PM Wednesday following the visitation with Bishop Jimmy Tyson officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

Linda was a member of the Baptist church and retired from the VA Hospital after 30 plus years. Linda drove a race car on a dare and received her Associate Degree with 4.0 grade average also on a dare.

