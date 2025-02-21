OBITUARY: Linda Gayle Hancock

Mrs. Linda Gayle Hancock, age 78, of Smyrna, TN passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2025. She was born in Lebanon, TN and was the daughter of the late Mary Helen and Robert Bradshaw.

Gayle met her high school sweetheart, Charles Wayne Hancock, at Lebanon High School in 1964 where they fell in love and got married on November 26, 1965. They spent a wonderful life together, traveling all over the world and living life to the fullest. Together they had 2 children, who made her “Grammy” to four beautiful grandchildren that she loved so dearly. There was nothing she loved more than being a Grammy. She loved to watch her grandchildren shine, no matter the distance.

During her life, she worked at Smyrna Elementary School for 30 years until she retired in 2016. In that 30 years, she touched many lives and made forever friends. She truly loved her SES family and they loved her just as much.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Charles Wayne Hancock; children, Teresa Gray and husband Sean; Charles Wayne Hancock II; grandchildren, Baylee Cothron, Jordee Cothron, Charles Wayne Hancock III (Trey), and Harper Hancock; brother, Jerry Bradshaw and wife Joyce; sisters, Debbie Dunn, Tammy Green and husband Johnny; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank all friends and family for the thoughts and prayers, as well as Sarah Cannon Research staff who took care of her over the past year.

She last wrote; “Do not be afraid or dismayed… for the battle is not yours but God’s. – 2 Chronicles 20:15”

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, February 22, 2025 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Funeral service will be Sunday, February 23, 2025 at 2:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Lebanon, TN with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Memorial donations may be made to the Sarah Cannon Fund at American Cancer Society.