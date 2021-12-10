Linda Faye Matthews, age 76, passed peacefully from this world on December 6th, 2021.

At this moment, she is rejoicing with our Savior and made whole again in the arms of her beloved husband of 51 years. Nothing made her happier than to have a home full of family and friends. She hosted family and friends for holiday dinners over the last forty years thoroughly enjoying the laughter and memories shared by all.

Linda was born in Nashville, TN as the youngest of seven children of the late Walter H. Richardson, Sr., and Annie Ladd Richardson.

Preceded in death by her husband, Huey Marshall Matthews. Also preceded in death by siblings: Leo T. Ladd, Walter H. “Sonny” Richardson, Jr., Kenneth W. Richardson, Barbara Jean Farmer, and Carolyn Sadler.

Survived by her daughters, Wendy (Ritchie) Tompkins and Marsha (Michael) Southerland. Her proudest moment was becoming a loving grandmother to her only granddaughter, Mallory Southerland. Her surviving sibling was the epitome of a special sister, Mary Ann Hollis. Linda was blessed with wonderful surviving sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law including Nancy Richardson, Margaret Jarrell, Opal Matthews, June Calhoun, Odell Hollis, Malcolm Matthews, and Doug Matthews. She was loved by a host of nieces and nephews among three generations deep.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the many caregivers who expressed such a high level of love and compassion. The caring staff members at St. Thomas Rutherford hospital served our mom during the most difficult time. Bill, Tammy, and Patty Bryson loved her and attended to her as if she was part of their own family. We are very blessed to have our aunt, Nancy Richardson, by our side through the good times as well as the hardest of all times. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from a multitude of friends during this challenging time.

Arrangements are being handled by Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Smyrna, TN. Visitation is Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. A procession to her final resting place of Hermitage Memorial Garden will follow the service.

