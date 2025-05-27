OBITUARY: Linda Faye Lonning

Linda Faye Lonning age 70, passed away at her residence on May 24, 2025. She was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County and was a homemaker.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Dee Gordon and Jean Williams Gordon; husband, Melvin Lonning; brothers, Jimmy Gordon, Robert Gordon, Denton Gordon and Ronnie Gordon; and sister, Fannie Bogle.

She is survived by her sons, Johnny Lonning and Melvin Jasper Lonning; daughters, Sheilah Lonning (Mickey Wray), and Olivia Lonning (Tim Domnick); brother, Frank Gordon of Murfreesboro, TN; sister, Patsy (Gene)Walls of Murfreesboro, TN and 5 grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. A chapel service will be 2:00 PM on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Jim Powers officiating. The burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email