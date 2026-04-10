Linda Faye Griffin Goddard Hammond, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, at ParkWest Hospital in Knoxville, TN, after a battle with cancer.

Born December 2, 1943, in Meridian, MS to Elsie Smith Griffin and Lloyd F. Griffin, who predeceased her. She spent most of her formative years living on or near Air Force bases, as her dad was an aircraft engine mechanic in the Air Force. One assignment put them in Lake Charles, LA where Linda attended and graduated from Lake Charles High School in 1961.

After retiring from the Air Force, her dad moved the family to Mobile, AL where he went to work for Teledyne Continental as an aircraft engine mechanic and tester at Brookley Field.

Linda moved to Blount County in the mid-1960’s and lived in Maryville and Louisville, before moving to Chattanooga in the mid-1990’s. She attended the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and spent the early part of her career working at Proffitt’s Department Store, beginning on the switchboard and eventually becoming the executive assistant to Mr. Cole Piper.

When she moved to Chattanooga, she began working for East Tennessee Communications as an accounts manager responsible for billing and account management. She worked there until the company was sold to InfoSystems, where she worked for many years and from where she eventually retired. In 2015, she returned to Maryville with her husband John Fredrick (Fred) Hammond.

She is survived by her husband, Fred, her son, Michael (Mike) Goddard and daughter-in-law, Donna M. Eason, daughter-by-marriage, Grace Gafford and her husband, Brian and granddaughters, Hannah Gafford (Knoxville) Anna Gafford (Smyrna), Brianna Semler and her husband, Grant (Smyrna), Jennifer Goddard (Knoxville) and granddaughter-by-marriage, MaryCatherine Pile (Louisville). She is also survived by her sister, Helen Henry of Elgin, TX, sisters-in-law, Liz Hammond (Jim) and Sandra Hammond (Don) and several cousins in AL, OH, and TN, along with several nieces and nephews.

The family is being served by Smith Mortuary and Cremations. No services are planned.

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