OBITUARY: Linda Estelle Binkley Cable

Mrs. Linda Estelle Binkley Cable, age 74 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN.

Throughout her life, Linda embodied warmth and kindness, continually putting the needs of her family above her own. She was the guiding light in her home, creating a nurturing environment filled with laughter and love. As a wife, Linda shared a bond of unwavering companionship and support, always standing by her husband, Timothy’s side through thick and thin. Her love story is marked by countless moments of togetherness, an inspiration that will forever resonate within the hearts of her loved ones.

As a mother, Linda was a constant source of encouragement, instilling values of compassion and dedication in her children. She celebrated their achievements with pride and stood firmly with them during times of struggle, imparting wisdom and understanding. Her nurturing spirit extended even further as she embraced the role of Nana, filling her grandchildren’s lives with joy, creativity, and unconditional love. Those little moments—a gentle hug or a shared story—are what created the cherished memories that will remain alive in their hearts forever.

As we say goodbye to Linda, let us remember her life not with sadness but with appreciation for the beautiful impact she made. She will be deeply missed, but her spirit will continue to shine brightly in the hearts of those she adored, reminding us all to live with love, laughter, and an unwavering devotion to family.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 pm until service time Saturday, October 12th at Humphreys County Funeral Home. Funeral Services for Mrs. Cable will be conducted at 3:00 pm on Saturday, October 12, 2024, in the Humphreys County Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. David Deavers officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in McEwen.

Survivors:

Loving Husband of 54 years:

Timothy Wayne Cable, I of Murfreesboro, TN

Sons:

Timothy Wayne Cable, II (Shari) of Murfreesboro, TN

Christopher Scott Cable (Heather) of Springfield, TN

Daughter:

Tiffany Lynn Phantakou (fiancé, Danny Johns) of Murfreesboro, TN

Brother:

Timothy Earl Binkley (Jan) of Lavergne, TN

Sisters:

Judy Lee Scothern (David) of Fort Myers, FL

Sherry Kay Echler (Mark) of Whitehouse, OH

Grandchildren:

David Keith Crow, II, D’Adria Lynn Crow

Sayavone Aden Phantakou, Kham Parker Phantakou

Madilynn Olivia Cable

Several Nieces and Nephews

Preceded in death by:

Parents: Earl Binkley and Velma Felts Binkley

Grandparents: Nathan & Elma Binkley and Louis & Ethel Felts

Parents-in-law: Loranzie Glenn “L.G.” “Speck” Cable and Nellie Maye Cable

