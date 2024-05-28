OBITUARY: Linda Duncan

Linda Duncan, age 75 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at Southern Hills Medical Center following a lengthy illness.

She was born in Herkimer, New York, she grew up in Hialeah, Florida before moving to Murfreesboro in 1981. She was the daughter of the late Albert and LeMoyne Ciuffa.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by brothers, Michael and Donny Ciuffa.

Survivors include her husband, Bud Duncan; a son, Joe Grata and wife Tonya; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Linda was a 1966 graduate of Hialeah High School and worked for Middle Tennessee Medical Center in the education department. She retired after nearly two decades of service.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at Coleman Cemetery under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

An online guestbook is available for the Duncan family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy