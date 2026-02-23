Linda Rucker O’Bannon died peacefully Friday February 20, 2026 at Stones River Manor, Murfreesboro Tennessee, under Hospice care by Gentiva. Family and friends were by her side.

Linda was Born November 21, 1945 in Kilmichael Mississippi to the late Ernest and Katherine Rucker.

Encouraged by her older brother Bill, and following his steps, Linda attended The University of Mississippi, School of Pharmacy. She was exceptional, worked full time to pay for college and graduated with honors. She met her husband Chuck (Charles O’Bannon) while attending school and later in life they married on December 11, 1983.

Linda loved spending time with family and friends! Most important was time at their condo in Oxford or home in Parsons, TN. Sharing a great meal and great times. Shopping the “Square” in Oxford, finds at shops, food to salivate over and the Right cocktail to finish the day with. An exceptional “hostess”, a kindness unmatched, she ALWAYS made you feel welcomed!

Her love of nature (God’s country) is a testimony to her faith. In God, she believed all creatures were HIS making and treated them with great kindness and care. The wild turkeys and deer, stray cats and all other creatures navigated to Linda. She cared for them daily. Fed them. Talked to them. They knew her and flocked to her.

Linda was the epitome of “southern” hospitality. Reared in the deep south of Kilmichael Mississippi, kindness, caring and comfort were a daily hallmark of living. Her eyes sparkled, that great blue of the sky, with all those characteristics, coupled with a smile that left you in warmth and kindness. She was a woman of great strength and kindness, attributes we will miss greatly.

Linda is survived by her brothers Richard Rucker (wife Mary) of Lake Placid, Florida and Percy Rucker (wife Liz) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, where she ended her life’s journey. Her husband’s faithful and dedicated family, brother Pat O’Bannon of Sugar Tree and sister, Blanche O’Bannon of Franklin Tennessee, were constant companions and by her side. She is also survived by son-in-law Sean (wife Amy) O’Bannon of Chattanooga, Tennessee and three grandchildren, Brooke O’Bannon of Chattanooga, Webb O’Bannon of Memphis and Cara O’Bannon of Nashville. Numerous extended family and friends remain.

She was preceded in death by her beloved Husband, Charles (Chuck) O’Bannon, her parents, Ernest and Katherine Rucker, her brother William (Bill) Rucker and sisters Beverly Braswell and Rena Beth Burton.

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 25, 2026 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with Service at 11:00 AM at Oakdale Funeral Home, Parsons Tennessee. Interment at Ridgecrest Cemetery in Jackson, TN at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy, to further the education of all females in the practice of pharmacology.

