OBITUARY: Linda Carol Hicks

Linda Carol Hicks, age 74, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023 in Rutherford County.

She was a native of Louisville, KY and a resident of Rutherford County in Tennessee. She was a retired Pastor of The Salvation Army.

Linda was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, Momma, Nanny, Pastor, friend and servant to all. She was a beloved child of God and daughter of the King who showed His love to everyone she came in contact with.

Linda served the Lord alongside her beloved husband, Roy for 27 years in The Salvation Army and her life was a living testimony to all who knew and loved her. Her main desire in life was to show to everyone how wide, how long, how high and how deep God’s love is for everyone. For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life. John 3:16.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Angelo Lanham and Lillian Elizabeth Robbins Lanham; husband, Roy Rogers Hicks; brothers, Charles Joseph Lanham, Kenneth Lanham; and sisters, Debra Lynne Lanham and Patti Jo Thomasson.

She is survived by sons, Brian (Crystal) Hicks of Baton Rouge, LA, Robert (Tonya) Hicks of Mississippi; daughter, Joy (Dwight) Wildes of Smyrna, TN; brothers, Dennis Mike Lanham, David A. Lanham; sisters, Shirley Auter, Mary Sue Thompson; grandchildren, Geoffrey (Rebecca) Paul Goddard, Rebecca (Aaron) Lynn Wildes Soravia, Sara (Dustin Lippert) Beth Wildes, Cody Whitaker, Jonathan Hicks, Tyler (Shyan) Hicks, Shaelah Hicks, Eli Hicks, Sara Hicks, Noah Hicks, Adam Hicks, Robby Hicks; and great-grandson, Jaxon Goddard.

A memorial service will be April 11, 2023 at The Salvation Army Portland Corps at 1:00 PM in Louisville, KY.

In lieu of flowers, send donations to The Salvation Army Portland Corps, 306 North 28th St, Louisville, KY 40212.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

