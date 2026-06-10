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Home Obituaries OBITUARY: Linda C. Moorhead

OBITUARY: Linda C. Moorhead

By
Michael Carpenter
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0
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Linda C. Moorhead, age 78 of Rome, Georgia formerly of Lafayette, TN, passed away Sunday May 24, 2026. Linda C. Moorhead is in the care of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette, TN.

Graveside Services & interment for Linda C. Moorhead will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, June 13 at 1:00 pm from the Anderson & Son Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, her husband kindly asks that memorial contributions be made to the Bailey Alexis Duncan Supplemental Needs Trust, C/O Trustee Angie Duncan, 2713 Carriage Hill Dr., Bowling Green, KY, 42104. Linda and Warren have developed a special friendship with Bailey and empathy for her journey with autism.

She is preceded in death by: Son, Timothy Warren Moorhead.

She is survived by: Husband, Warren Moorhead and granddaughters, Georgia, Claire, and Noelle.

Arrangements entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Directors, Lafayette, TN 615-666-4011 www.andersonandsonfuneralhomes.com

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette with Memorial Park.

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