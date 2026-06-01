OBITUARY: Linda C. Colston

Linda C. Colston, age 75, passed away on May 29, 2026. She was born in Columbia, TN and lived in the Chattanooga area most of her life.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Chapman Colston and Dorothy Bare Colston.

She is survived by her sisters, Sarah (Charles) Colston Redmon and Gloria (Barry) Sanford, and 6 nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. A chapel service will be 2:00 PM Tuesday with Denman Frazer officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as active pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

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