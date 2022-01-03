Mrs. Linda Carolyne Taylor Brumley, age 60, of Smyrna, TN went to be with Jesus as He reached out His hand to call her home.

She was born February 2, 1961 at the Sewart AFB Hospital and was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County, TN.

Mrs. Brumley was a 1979 graduate of Smyrna High School. She began her career at Capital Airways where she met the love of her life, David. She then worked for Eckerd Drugs and was a substitute teacher for many years. Mrs. Brumley was also a lifelong member of Stones River Baptist Church where she and her mother taught the 4-year-old and 5-year-old Sunday School Class for 40 years. The two most important things in her life were God and her family. Next came UT football! She had a sweet and gentle spirit with never a negative word spoken. Her only enemy were the weeds in her garden. She will be greatly missed!

Mrs. Brumley is survived by her husband of 35 years, David G. Brumley; son, James Brumley and his wife Victoria; grandchildren, Eli and Chloe (who she adored and was so proud of); mother, Carolyne Taylor; sisters, Debby Gill and her husband Joe, Cheryl Taylor, and Barbara Slate and her husband Dwight; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Denison Taylor; parents-in-law, James and Opal Lee Brumley; and sister-in-law, Shirley Gilbert.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, January 4, 2022 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Stones River Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Stones River Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Stones River Baptist Church, 361 Sam Ridley Pkwy E, Smyrna, TN 37167 in memory of Mrs. Brumley.

