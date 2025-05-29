OBITUARY: Linda Ann Mason Vaughn

Richard Rashon Swader III “Trae”, age 25 passed away on the morning of April 21, 2025.

Trae is survived by his mom Shirley “Faye” Yates and her husband Derrick Yates. His father Richard Swader Jr; brother Devon Williams; and son Richard Hendrix Swader IV. He is also survived by numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and one niece, plus many friends he has touched along the way.

A Celebration of Life will be held May 24, 2025, 11 a.m., Cason Trail Greenway Park and Trailhead, 1210 Cason Trail, Murfreesboro, TN 37128.

