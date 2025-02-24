OBITUARY: Lillie Faye Smitty

Lillie Faye Smitty, age 83, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at StoneCrest Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Anderson and Tensie Pitts Anderson; and brother, Danny Anderson; sisters, Ethel Smitty, Mattie Ann Mears and Emma Jean Mosley.

She is survived by her two sons, Barry (Pam) Smith and Darrell (Shelia) Smitty; brother, Leonard Anderson; five grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and four grandchildren.

A chapel service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at Jennings & Ayers with Dwight Smitty officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 24, 2025 at Jennings & Ayers.

