OBITUARY: Lillian Mai Reed Miller

Lillian Mai Reed Miller, 91 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to her Heavenly Home on Friday, December 16, 2022.

She was a native of Rutherford County and resided with her daughter Joan and spouse, Glenn Lester in Carthage prior to her residency in Smith County Health and Rehab where she received excellent care, where she loved and was loved by a great group of nurses and caregivers.

Lillian was a devoted wife of 60 years, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved the Lord and her church family at Middle Tennessee Baptist Church.

Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, Grover and Willie Maggie Brandon Reed and step-father, Arthur Cooper; husband, Elmer Lee Miller; daughter, Patsy Marie Sauls; and sons-in-law, Robert Wayne Sauls, Vern Gilbert and Ken Creel; brothers, James and Alvin Reed; sister, Claudine Saunders; and nephew, Mark Saunders.

She is survived by her son, Elmer Steve Miller (Charlotte); daughters, Mary Lois Johnson (Ken), Myra Joan Lester (Glenn) and Martha Ellen Creel. She was blessed with many grand and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. She is also survived by special friend, Mrs. Peggy Scrubs.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Monday, December 19, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Pastor Tony Hutson officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Middle Tennessee Baptist, Murfreesboro, TN.

