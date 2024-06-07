OBITUARY: Lillian M. Kern

Lillian M. Kern passed away on May 31, 2024 in her home.

She was born in Camden, New Jersey and has lived in Murfreesboro for almost 30 years.

Lillian was a loving mother and dedicated spouse. She was the president of the Recreation Board in Bechtelsville, PA and ran the carnival for many years. When Lillian was younger she enjoyed snowmobiling in the Adirondacks, going to the beach in New Jersey, and spending time at the boardwalk.

Lillian was preceded by her parents, Ambrose Wesley Faust and Edith Faust, and one brother.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Delmar Kern; son, Alex Kern and his wife Brandee of Springfield, OH; daughter, Kristen Kern of Murfreesboro, TN; and 7 grandchildren.

The family will have a private memorial service.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422. https://www.jenningsandayers.com

