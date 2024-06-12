OBITUARY: Lillian Frances Jernigan Bain

Lillian Frances Jernigan Bain, age 61 of Smyrna passed away on May 26, 2024.

She was a native of Shelbyville KY and was preceded in death by two husbands, Gerald Joseph Jernigan, and Ricky Bain; parents, David Floyd Hoskins, Evelyn Josephine Barnes Hoskins.

Mrs. Bain was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She worked many jobs and loved her family very much.

She is survived by her children, Kimberly Sue Hoskins, Vicky Lynn Johnson; grandchildren, Brianna Maldonado, Juan Carlos Reyes, Miguel Johnson, Emilino Johnson, Pablo Johnson, Daniela Johnson, Andrea Johnson; two great-grandchildren, Lillian, Yefferson.

Visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM Sunday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Graveside 3:00 PM Sunday at Mapleview Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

