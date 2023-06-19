OBITUARY: Lillian Faye Chastain Turner

Lillian Faye Chastain Turner, age 100, of Smyrna, TN, went peacefully into the arms of our Lord on Thursday, June 15th, 2023.

She was a member of Stones River Baptist Church in Smyrna, TN.

She is survived by her son, Dennis Ray Turner; grandchildren, Kelly Kay Turner, Holly Lynn Merriman, Daniel Ray Turner (Jessica), Scott Allen Turner (Brandy), Lisa and Donna Smith; great-grandchildren Kara Brown, Tate Merriman, Addison Turner, Avery Turner, Hudson Turner, Anderson Turner; many cherished nieces and nephews who remember her as Aunt Bill.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon W. Turner, daughter, Dorris Kay Turner Smith, and son, Douglas Allen Turner; her parents – Emmett Oscar and Addie Parsons Chastain; her sisters.- Martha Smart, Dera Miller, and Flossie Brackner; her brothers – Kenneth Chastain, Hudson Chastain, Carpenter Chastain, and Oscar Chastain.

The family would like to thank Lynn Mester, Christy Argo, Debra McKinney, and the staff of Dr. Peter DiCorleto’s office. Also, for so many thoughts, prayers, phone calls, and visits from her loving family in Alabama.

Graveside service will be Wednesday, June 21st at 1:00 pm at Highland Memorial Gardens with Toby Chastain officiating. www.woodfinchapel.com

