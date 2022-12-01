OBITUARY: Lilian Dolores Ross Mitchell

Lilian Dolores Ross Mitchell passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in her home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

She was born January 16 in Old Hickory, TN to Bennett Knox Ross and Gladys Guyrene Abney Ross.

She graduated from Dupont High School in Old Hickory, Tennessee. She graduated from Middle Tennessee State College in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Taylor Mitchell and her daughter Patricia Dolores Mitchell.

She is survived by daughters, Denise (James) Swallow, Elizabeth Diane Mitchell, and son Donald Taylor Mitchell II (Alicia Lund Mitchell), granddaughters Erika Mae Mitchell, and Taylor Lillian Mitchell.

Mrs. Mitchell was a member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark’s United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM Sunday at St. Marks United Methodist Church. Funeral services will 3:00 PM Sunday at St. Marks United Methodist Church with Rev. Jim Clardy officiating. Interment will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Nashville at 10:00 AM Monday www.woodfinchapel.com

