It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Lila Elizabeth Thurmond who left us on December 10, 2025. She was a cherished member of our family, a loyal friend, and an inspiration to all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Lila was a kind, gentle woman of great integrity, keen intelligence, and unselfish generosity. a true southern lady.

Born on July 17, 1941, in Covington, Tennessee to Paul Thurmond and Alice Lee Thurmond Sasser. Lila grew up surrounded by love and support. She attended the public schools of Covington, received her B.A. from Memphis State University where she further developed her enthusiasm for Latin and the classics. She continued to study piano and was an accomplished pianist. She also received an MAE in school administration from Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Lila dedicated her professional life to teaching high school students Latin and English thereby touching the lives of countless young people through her work. Early in her career she taught Latin in Japan for a Department of Defense Navy high school. Her experiences in Japan opened the world of international travel which she enjoyed throughout her lifetime. She was known for her teaching excellence and devotion to her students. She received a very special tribute from the Latin Club of Hendersonville High School in Tennessee. The club designed a T-shirt for one of their competitions with this catchphrase “Most everything can be purchased with a Visa card but a semester in Ms. Thurmond’s Latin class is priceless”.

Lila’s zeal for her God and her country was always evident. Her church home was Sinking Springs Presbyterian Church in Abingdon, Virginia where she worshipped regularly and participated in study groups. Her patriotism was ever present with her involvement in the Black’s Fort Chapter of National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Wilderness Road Chapter of Colonial Dames XVII Century. Lila served as Regent for the Black’s Fort Chapter for three years. In addition to providing an outlet for patriotic endeavors, these organizations fed her passion for the study of genealogy. She was a direct descendent of Dr. John Green Thurmond who was an early settler in West Tennessee. Dr. Thurmond came from South Carolina to claim and settle 800 acres of Revolutionary War bounty land in Lauderdale and Dyer counties.

Above all, Lila was a devoted sister, aunt, and friend. She is survived by her sister, Dr. Idanna Thurmond Bowman of Williamsburg, Virginia; a brother, Dr. Paul Thurmond and wife Joy of Marietta, Georgia; two nephews, Paul Thurmond, Jr., Marietta, Ga; Joshua Thurmond and wife Sylvia Denver, Co. and dear niece Betsy Thurmond Matz and husband Steve of Marietta, Ga. as well as one great niece Roby, and three great nephews: Rider, Zeph and Canon and a special family friend Ellen More of Franklin, Tennessee

A memorial service will be held on May 2 at Sinking Springs Presbyterian Church in Abingdon, Virginia where friends and family are invited to gather, and recall memories of her life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sinking Springs Presbyterian Church or the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution in her memory. Interment will be at a later date in the family plot in Covington, Tenn.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Feb. 17, 2026.

