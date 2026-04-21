Tuesday, April 21, 2026
No menu items!
Home Obituaries OBITUARY: Liesha Davis Womack

OBITUARY: Liesha Davis Womack

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
4

Liesha Davis Womack, age 64, of Kingwood, TX and formerly of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28th. Liesha graduated from Middle Tennessee State University and dedicated her life to Nursing for almost 40 years.

She is survived by her husband, Dilmas Womack; sons Jessie and Kenny Womack; father, William Carl Davis (Mary); brother William T. Davis (Kathy); nephew William Carl Davis II, and her beloved furry companions who were never far from her side. She was preceded in death by her mother, Peggy Sue Davis.

A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 28th.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Contact Us
(615) 237-8600

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×