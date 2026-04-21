Liesha Davis Womack, age 64, of Kingwood, TX and formerly of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28th. Liesha graduated from Middle Tennessee State University and dedicated her life to Nursing for almost 40 years.

She is survived by her husband, Dilmas Womack; sons Jessie and Kenny Womack; father, William Carl Davis (Mary); brother William T. Davis (Kathy); nephew William Carl Davis II, and her beloved furry companions who were never far from her side. She was preceded in death by her mother, Peggy Sue Davis.

A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 28th.

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This obituary was published by Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

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