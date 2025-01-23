OBITUARY: Lewis Marion Miller Jr.

Lewis Marion Miller, Jr, age 91 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Monday, January 20, 2025.

He was a native of Wyandotte MI and was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Baggett Miller; grandchild, Shaun Ryan Talbot; parents, Lewis M. Miller, Sr., and Margaret James Miller; brother, Paul Miller, and sister Phylis Ingram.

Mr. Miller was a member of Family Worship Center and was retired from Great Lakes Steel Factory in Ecorse, MI.

He is survived by his children, Keith Miller, and Dawn Fisher; grandchildren, Joshua Thomas Miller, Jacob Tyler Miller, and Shelby Chase Talbot; great-grandchildren, McKenzie Grace Beggin, Joshua Thomas Miller, Jr., and Jameson Wells Miller; Sisters Martha May Blades, Virgina Fay Sword and husband Roy.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 23rd, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Friday, January 24th, at 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, with Allen West officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

