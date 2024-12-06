OBITUARY: Leta Tinsely

Ms Leta Tinsley, age 80, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 in Nashville, TN.

Services are forthcoming.

Please keep the Tinsley Family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home, Inc.

611 South Highland Ave.

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

(615) 893-4323.

Send flowers to the service of Leta Tinsley.