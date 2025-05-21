OBITUARY: Leslie John Newman Sr.

Leslie John Newman, Sr., 98, was born October 8, 1926, son of Thelma Verbeek Newman and Charles John Newman, Sr. in New Orleans, LA. Mr. Newman, a resident of Brentwood, TN, formally of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2025, at St. Thomas West Hospital, Nashville, TN.

Mr. Newman is survived by his loving wife of 77 years, Margaret Ann D’Arensbourg (Peggy); four children: Dr. Barbara Newman Young, Jan Newman Miller (S. Lynn), Craig Newman, Sr. (Mia), and Dr. Leslie John Newman, Jr. (Kris); eight grandchildren: Stephen Piazza (Christine), April Scott (William), Craig Newman, Jr., Dr. Kaity Newman, Stephanie Fraleigh, Kelsey Newman, Maggie Newman, and Dr. Luke Newman; five great grandchildren: Isabella Piazza, Adeline Scott, Rohan Scott, Noah Newman, and Coral Fraleigh.

Les served as a U.S. Naval Candidate from 1944-1947 and was employed by the U.S. Department of Treasury for many years. He was a man of many talents and a loving babysitter of grandchildren and great grandchildren, an avid hunter and fisherman, accomplished golfer, card player, cornhole champion, master sandwich maker, horse groomer, golf buddy, ice cream lover, quirky inventor, and joke teller. Most importantly, he was a loving and devoted husband, dad, father-in-law, papa, great grandfather, good friend, and he will be sorely missed by all that knew and loved him.

A service to celebrate Mr. Newman will be at Twelve O’clock noon, Saturday, May 24, 2025, at Roselawn Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service starting at Eleven O’clock. Placement will follow in the Mausoleum at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

