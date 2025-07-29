OBITUARY: Leslie Bradford Marlin

Leslie was a very kind and hard working woman. She had a big personality and an even bigger heart that left an impact on everyone she met in her life.

She was born to Deborah Bradford and the late Johnnie Bradford of Hickman, County TN. She is survived by a daughter Ashley Yoast, a son Trenton McGowan, her mother Deborah Bradford, sister Kimberly Minzak and 4 beautiful grandchildren.

She will be cremated per her wishes and a Celebration of Life will be announced on a later date.