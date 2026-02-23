With heavy hearts and profound gratitude for a life well-lived, we announce the passing of Leroy Davis, a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Leroy, aged 76, departed from this world peacefully in his sleep on February 19, 2026.

Born on January 2, 1950, in Birmingham, AL, Leroy was a beacon of warmth and kindness throughout his life. From the very beginning, he was known for his unwavering dedication to those he loved. Leroy’s life was a testament to the power of family, music, and the tranquility found in nature’s embrace.

Leroy’s devotion to his family was unparalleled. He leaves behind a legacy of love through his daughters, Kassandra Barrett, Angellee Davis, Keona Davis, and Nadia Gardner; his son, Marcel Davis; and his stepdaughter, Charita Mitchell. His heart overflowed with pride and joy for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom he affectionately called “Pepper’s pack.” He cherished each moment spent with them, holding their laughter and stories close to his heart.

Music was the rhythm of Leroy’s life, with reggae holding a special place in his soul. Its vibrant beats and soulful melodies were the soundtrack to countless cherished memories. Whether he was sharing a song with friends or enjoying a quiet moment by himself, music was always a source of joy and connection for Leroy.

Another of his great passions was fishing, where he found peace and a sense of freedom. The gentle lapping of water against the boat and the anticipation of a catch brought him immense happiness. Through fishing, Leroy taught those around him the value of patience and the beauty of nature’s simple gifts.

Leroy’s love and compassion extended beyond his family. He was a man of integrity and humility, always willing to lend a helping hand or a listening ear. His neighbors and long-term friends were blessed to know a man of such loyalty and kindness.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to all those who cared for Leroy during his final days. Special thanks to the dedicated medical professionals, compassionate neighbors, and steadfast friends whose support was invaluable. To Ella and Maxine, your love for Leroy was a cherished gift that he held dear, more than words could ever express.

As we say goodbye to Leroy, we celebrate a life rich in love, laughter, and kindness. His spirit will forever echo in the hearts of those who knew him, and his legacy will continue to inspire all who were touched by his life.

May Leroy Davis rest in eternal peace, his soul cradled by the gentle melodies he loved so dearly.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Simple Cremation & Funeral Services.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email