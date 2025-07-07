OBITUARY: Leonard Park Bull Jr.

Leonard Park Bull, Jr., passed away on June 28, 2025. Len was born at Shiroi Air Force Base on July 13, 1948. He retired after 20 years from the U.S. Navy and after 25 years with the Federal Civil Service.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Park Bull Sr. and Mary Catherine Bull.

He is survived by his wife, Ruby Ellen Bull; son, Damon Edward (Karece) Bull; brothers, Terrence (Janet) Bull, David (Katherine) Bull; sister, Kathleen Bull and grandchildren, Megan Bull and Anna Bull.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

