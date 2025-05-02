OBITUARY: Leonard Dayton Moore

Leonard Dayton Moore, a longtime resident of Rutherford County, Tennessee, passed away on April 29, 2025 at the age of 66. He was born on February 24, 1959 to the late Carl David Moore, Sr. and Mary Katherine Moore.

Dayton was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He shared 46 wonderful years of marriage with his high school sweetheart, Carolyn Diane Moore. Together they raised four children: Chasity (Jason) Crouch, Emily Moore, Tabitha (Danny) Jones, and Jeremy (Malia) King. Dayton was a proud grandfather “Mo” to Hunter Dayton Boone, Gage Jones, Kobe Preston Crouch, Kaeden Jones, Kendella Coley, Mason Jones, Kiley Jones, Addison Moore, Peyton King, and Leona King, and a cherished great-grandfather “Mo” to Koda Eric Boone.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Earnestine Smitty; and beloved grandchildren Arielle and Eric King.

Dayton is also survived by his siblings: Carl David Moore, Jr., Catherine (Richard) Hartman, Mike (Linda) Moore, Deborah Sue (Greg) Forst, and Sarah (Lisa) Moore, along with a host of extended family and friends who will deeply miss his sense of humor and big giving heart.

Dayton worked for 37 years as a Tool & Die Maker at Greer Stop Nut, where he was known for his dedication, precision, and strong work ethic. Outside of work, he lived a life full of passion, energy, and joy. He played in adult men’s softball and bowling leagues, coached his daughters in softball, and was a proud supporter of his son and the Smyrna High School football team, cheering them on to multiple state championships. A true sports enthusiast, he was also an avid NASCAR fan and a devoted Tennessee Vols football supporter. Most weekends you would find him with a house full of family and friends and the grill fired up.

In retirement, Dayton enjoyed life to the fullest — spending time fishing, playing cards, vacationing, and trying his luck at the slots. His humor, warmth, and deep love for his family and friends will be remembered by all who had the honor of knowing him.

Services for Dayton Moore will be held at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Smyrna, Tennessee.

Visitation will take place on Sunday, May 4, 2025, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., and again on Monday, May 5, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral at 1:00 p.m.

Burial will follow at Bennett Family Cemetery in Eagleville, Tennessee.