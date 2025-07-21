OBITUARY: Leon Rexford Berry III

Leon R. Berry III passed from this life July 5, 2025 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

He is the son of Leon R. Berry Jr and Annie Lavonia Pfannkuche.

Leon is survived by his wife, Lara Berry; daughters Lara Berry and Leona Berry both of Chicago, Illinois; brother, Craig Berry of Pensacola, Florida and many beloved friends.

Leon was a proud veteran having served his country in the United States Navy.

In Loving Memory of beloved Husband and Father

I Thessalonians 4:13-18