OBITUARY: Leo Daiman Maldonado

Leo Daiman Maldonado, 3, of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly on May 5, 2025. He was born August 6, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee, the twin brother of Liam and little brother of Mia. His sweet spirit and smile will be dearly missed by all.

He is preceded in death by brother, Arnez Baker Maldonado. He is survived by grandparents, Yazmin and Hector Roman, and Christy Gipson, great grandmother, Vicky Henderson, brother Liam, sister, Mia, special auntie, Merari Soto, and a host of family and friends.

Arrangements entrusted to Spring Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5110 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216, 615-865-1101, www.springhillfh.com.