Leo Arthur Bawek, age 90, went to be with Lord on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at home in Smyrna, TN.

Leo was born on January 28, 1931 to Benjamin Otto and Theresa Koenig Bawek in Rose Creek, MN.

Leo graduated from Austin High School in Austin, MN. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War, serving as an Aviation Machinist’s Mate.

If you asked Leo what he did for a living, he would say he was a Supervisor of Quality Control for Whirlpool for over 30 years. He loved spending time with his family and friends who appreciated his great sense of humor and patient demeanor. He enjoyed traveling, billiards, a good ribeye steak, and cheering on the Minnesota Twins and the Minnesota Vikings, but his real passion was playing golf. Leo was a proud patriot and was known for his rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner every 4th of July. He attended the Experience Community in Murfreesboro, TN, and loved living and serving the Lord.

He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Finch Bawek; sons, Curt Bawek, Scott (Laurel) Bawek; daughters, Tammy (John) Latimer, Kristie (Thomas) Bucher; grandchildren, Allen Bawek, Ryan Bawek, Nicholas Bawek, Aaron Bawek, Allison Latimer, Mark Latimer; great-grandchildren, Daphne Bawek, Linden Bawek, Kenley Bawek; sister, Janet Roberts-Valek; and numerous nieces and nephews. Leo was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gilbert, Eugene, Robert, Melvin, Luvern, Norbert, Ronald Bawek; and sisters, Alice Bawek, Lurena Haney, and Darlene Reuter.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Smyrna at 11:00 a.m. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Nashville Nation Cemetery in Madison, TN at a later date.

Memorials may be made to The Experience Community in Murfreesboro, TN, or to The Salvation Army.

www.woodfinchapel.com