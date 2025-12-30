OBITUARY: Lenore Baker

Lenore Christine Baker, age 74, went home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on December 27, surrounded by love and family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend whose life was defined by her faith, generous heart, and devotion to her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mattie and Pleas William Wright, Sr.; and her grandparents, Morton and Mabel Hedgepath, and Orris L. Wright and Mattie Roach Wright.

Lenore is survived by her beloved husband of 35 years, John Baker. Their life together was built on love, laughter, and shared adventures. She was a proud and devoted mother to her daughter, Dayna Walker, and husband Josh, and her son, Jason Baker, and wife Amanda. Lenore treasured her role as Grandma to Matthew and Nathan Walker, and as TaTa to Liza and Eleanor Baker, a name that reflected the special bond she shared with them.

A faithful member of Lascassas Baptist Church, Lenore found joy in her church family and especially enjoyed being part of the Joy Makers and her Sunday School class.

Lenore loved staying busy and doing things that brought her happiness—sewing, shopping, gardening, and camping in the RV were among her favorite pastimes. She was especially proud to have earned her private pilot’s license, an accomplishment that reflected her adventurous spirit and passion for flying. Nothing, however, compared to the joy she found in spending time with her grandchildren. They were the light of her life, and she rarely missed an opportunity to talk about them or make memories with them.

Lenore will be remembered for her caring heart and deep love for her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family is extremely grateful to the doctors, nurses, and staff of Sarah Cannon Cancer Center in Nashville for the compassionate care they provided to Lenore.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Blood Cancer United (https://bloodcancerunited.org), American Cancer Society Hope Lodge (https://donate.cancer.org/?campaign=hopelodgeprogramdonate), and/or by becoming a blood stem cell donor (https://www.nmdp.org/).