Lena Alice Woodard, age 79 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Tuesday, December 24th, 2019. She was born in Davidson County on August 7th, 1940 to the late Virgil and Elizabeth Bradford. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Algie Woodard; eldest child, James Lewis Woodard; and sisters, Barbara Bradford Dodd and Becky Bradford Hinckley.

Mrs. Woodard is survived by her son, TC Woodard and wife Lindy; daughters, Beth Woodard and Lynne Woodard Ross; daughter-in-law, Sherrie Adams; grandchildren, Daniel Woodard and wife Meghan, Craig Woodard, Kristin Woodard, Trevor Woodard, Rene’ Ross, Allie Ross, and Josie Wyant; great-grandchildren, Addison Smith, Aylah Hickerson, TC Graham, Jr., Cayson Woodard, and Noah Woodard; sisters, Nancy Weatherman and Beth Sather and husband Ron; brother, Timothy Bradford and wife Amy; brother-in-law, David Hinckley; and many nieces and nephews.

Lena, aka “Granny G”, was a shining light of love and goodness that always greeted you with a smile! She lived her life for the Lord and her family. She was a member of Leanna Church of Christ. She worked her younger years for a brief time at General Electric, then at Middle Tennessee Christian School, of which her father was the founding Chairman of the Board of Directors, and then for many years until retiring at Vintec. Her greatest role was as homemaker and wife, mother, and grandmother.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, December 29th, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Monday, December 30th, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Bro. Kevin Dye officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Daniel Woodard, Craig Woodard, Mike Bullock, Roy Ray, Peyton Ross, Richie Bolin, and Randy Bolin will serve as pallbearers. Trevor Woodard will serve as honorary pallbearer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Leanna Church of Christ.