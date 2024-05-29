OBITUARY: Leigh Ann Hobbs Orsulak

Leigh Ann Hobbs Orsulak, 72, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 21, 2024 in Murfreesboro, TN with her daughters by her side.

Leigh Ann was born July 23, 1951 in Mayfield, KY to the late Earl and Juanita Gore Hobbs.

She grew up in Fancy Farm, KY with six siblings she loved dearly. Following graduation from Fancy Farm School in 1969, she pursued a career in nursing and worked in various healthcare settings over the years.

While raising her two daughters, Missy and Sara, Leigh Ann met the love of her life, Tom Orsulak. They married on May 2, 1989 and spent countless hours exploring nature and traveling the United States during their 31 years together until his death in 2020. They lived in Southern Illinois for several years until they later moved to Smyrna, TN where they enjoyed giving back to the community by serving with Meals on Wheels and being friendly neighbors to all.

Their greatest joy though was being grandparents to Missy’s children, Chase and Colton. As Gran and Gramps, they cherished every moment, whether it be a simple afternoon at the playground, cheering from the stands at a sporting event or celebrating a holiday together.

Leigh Ann is survived by her daughters, Missy Anderson-Conrad and Sara Anderson; grandsons, Chase and Colton Conrad; siblings, Stephen Hobbs and wife Sandy, Brenda Shelton and husband William, Becky Hobbs, and Mary Jean Scott; brother-in-law, Ray Pozniak; many nieces and nephews, a multitude of extended family, and several dear friends and neighbors.

Leigh Ann was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tom; brother, Stanley Hobbs; sister, Caroline Pozniak; and nephew, Craig Thomas Hobbs.

A memorial celebrating the life of Leigh Ann will be held at a later date in Fancy Farm, KY.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to the regional area Meals on Wheels www.mc-mealsonwheels.com/donate or the local Alive Hospice www.alivehospice.org/get-involved/give.

