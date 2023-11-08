OBITUARY: Lee Douglas Hugh

Lee Douglas Hugh, age 69 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

He was a native of Bloomington, IL and was preceded in death by Walter Jean Hugh, Dolores Campbell Hugh; son, Justin Adam Hugh; brother, Ron Hugh.

Mr., Hugh was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and was retired from State Farm Insurance.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Betty Jo Holden Hugh; children, Joshua Hugh and wife Magan; grandson, William Hugh; siblings, Walt Hugh, Jr. and wife Darlene, Joe Hugh and wife Judy, Roise Mitchell and husband David, Beth Wilson.

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM Wednesday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com

