OBITUARY: Lee Alan Russell

Lee Alan Russell, age 61, passed away on Thursday evening, August 21, 2025. He was the son of Diane E. Russell and the late Ben Fowler Russell.

He is survived by his mother, Diane E. Russell, and her husband Kenneth E. Parsons; sister, Lori Russell Lee; and daughters of Kenneth E. Parsons, Cindy Little and Brenda Clark.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Carl E. Russell, who passed away in 1986, and special friends, Bobby and Spanky.

Lee was a 1982 graduate of Smyrna High School, proudly served his country in the United States Navy, and was a longtime employee of Rush Truck Center.

Services to celebrate Lee are incomplete and will be announced when available. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

