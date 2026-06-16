LeAnn Cates, age 26, a resident of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at St. Thomas Rutherford.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at 1:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Sheboss Cemetery in Hampshire where family and friends will serve as pallbearers. A visitation will also be held on Thursday from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the funeral home.

Born on December 14, 1999, in Maury County, Tennessee, LeAnn was the beloved daughter of Teresa Fitzgerald Quintero. She graduated from Oakland High School in 2019 and was an enthusiastic participant and advocate of the Special Olympics. LeAnn embraced life with a contagious enthusiasm that touched everyone she met. Her bright smile, joyful spirit, playful sense of humor, and mischievous personality brought happiness to family and friends.

LeAnn enjoyed trying new foods, experiencing new restaurants, and keeping up with the latest TikTok dances. She cherished spending time with those she loved and created countless memories through her laughter, kindness, and zest for life. Her presence was a gift to all who knew her, and her legacy of joy will continue to live on in the hearts of her family and friends.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her twin sister, Catherine Cates, sister, Summer Ann Quintero, grandmother, Patricia Morton, uncle, Robert (Alexis) Newcomb, aunt, Raynona Harvill, nephew, Jakari Quintero, cousin, BreAnn Himes, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members on the Cates side.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Chester Morton and uncle, Ronnie Himes.

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This obituary was published by Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC – Columbia.

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