Lawrence Thomas West, age 77, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away on September 12, 2021. He was born August 18, 1944 in Oakland, CA to Wilbur Neal and Suzanne Perlett West.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Cynthia Redd West; daughter Kristen West; sons Andrew West and wife Tammy, and Adam West and wife Jennifer; and eight grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers Bradley West and Norman West and by sister Martha West Madsen.

Larry graduated from Brigham Young University in 1968 with a degree in political science, and after two years with NASA, spent his career as a budget manager with the Internal Revenue Service. He retired as a Regional Fiscal Management Officer in 1999.

Larry was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as a full-time missionary in Mexico from 1964-1966 and volunteered tirelessly in the church for many years.

Larry loved music and was involved with church music throughout his adulthood. He sang tenor in Evening Song, an auditioned choir in Dallas, TX, for nearly 15 years. From an early age, he was interested in how mechanical things worked; this curiosity fueled his many fix-it activities. He will be fondly remembered for his practical problem solving, diligent work ethic, integrity, and hearty laugh.

A memorial service for Larry will be held on September 25, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 902 E. Clark Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mindful Care Adult Day Services, PO Box 332966, Murfreesboro, TN 37133 or http://mindful-care.org/wp/ways-to-give/