OBITUARY: Lawrence Smith

Mr. Lawrence Smith, age 72, passed away on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Nashville, TN.
There are no services at this time. Please keep the Smith Family in your thoughts and prayers.
Arrangements entrusted to JC Hellum Funeral Home, 107 Stokes St., Lebanon, TN 37087. (615) 444-4558
This obituary was published by J.C. Hellum Funeral Home – Murfreesboro.
