OBITUARY: Lawrence ‘Gilbert’ Vincion

Lawrence “Gilbert” Vincion, 88, was born November 10, 1934 in Eagleville, TN to Albert Dow Vincion and Ethel Luella Baird Vincion as the oldest of six children. Gilbert grew up in Chapel Hill, TN until his father passed away when Gilbert was 16, and the family moved to Lascassas, TN.

Gilbert loved the Lord and was saved through Grace as a young man at Smyrna Baptist Church in Chapel Hill, TN. He was a Godly man and lived his life to glorify God.

Gilbert married the love of his life, Esther Hackney Vincion March 22, 1957. They shared 3 beautiful children, and recently celebrated 66 years of marriage.

He worked for several years for ARA in Nashville until he started his own successful vending business, Vincion’s Vending, in 1972 and ran the company until 2021.

Gilbert was a devoted family man who worked hard his entire life to take care and provide for his beloved family. He loved to read, play word searches and keep up to date with current events. At almost 89 years his mind was as sharp as ever.

Gilbert was called home by the Lord he loved on April 18, 2023. Waiting for him with open arms were his parents, Ethel and Albert Vincion; his daughter, Debora Vincion Sittloh and her husband Joseph Sittloh; his son Patrick Vincion; sister Martha Vincion Moore; infant sister Mary Lois Vincion and nephew Darrell Vincion. There, they are celebrating their blessed reunion.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Esther Hackney Vincion; his daughter Kathy Vincion Givens and her husband Ross Givens of Keller, TX; Grandchildren Brock Sharp and his wife Killian of Murfreesboro, TN; Rachael Givens Dott of Prosper, TX and Benjamin Givens and his wife Tiffany of Long Island, NY; Great-grandchildren Kristofer Corum; Van Sharp; Amelia and Eleanor Dott and Robin Givens; sisters Dorothy Vincion Simpson; Betty Vincion Goforth; Kay Vincion Moore and her husband Charles; brother Clifford Vincion and his wife Evelyn; brother in law Wayne Hackney as well as a multitude of nieces, nephews cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held at Jennings and Ayres Funeral Home Sunday, April 23, 2023 from 12:00 until time of chapel service at 2:00 PM with Jimmy Carver officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a charity near to Gilbert and the Vincion family’s heart.

“For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life.” John 3:16

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

