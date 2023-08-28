OBITUARY: Lawrence E. Nochowicz

Lawrence E. Nochowicz, age 86, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away at his home on Friday, August 25, 2023, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

He was born on July 7, 1937, to parents, Marvin Nochowicz and Bernice Nochowicz in Chicago, IL.

Lawrence was very outgoing and generous. His hardworking personality led him into a 42-year career as a National Sales Manager for CPS Corporation in the gift wrap industry.

Lawrence married Judith Boyna Nochowicz and together they celebrated 64 years of marriage. Their marriage bond was held together by spirituality and values as well as commitment. Together they raised four successful and loving children and would spend their time venturing to new places together. They are both members of St. Luke and St. Rose Catholic Church.

Lawrence enjoyed games, traveling, golf and dining out. He will be missed dearly and those whose lives he touched will remember him by his wonderful smile, which was known to light up the room.

Lawrence is preceded by his parents, Marvin and Bernice Nochowicz, and his brother, Marvin Nollin.

He is survived by his loving wife, Judith Nochowicz; children, Christopher (Cindy) Nochowicz, Lawrence (Darla) Nochowicz, Andrea (Frank) Moore, and Kurt Nochowicz; grandchildren, Aleksander (Nikola) Nochowicz, Kaytlynn Nochowicz, Lawren (James) Terry, Lindsay (Adam) Nochowicz, Hannah (Travis) Moore, Emily Nochowicz, and Kurt Nochowicz Jr.

A visitation will be held at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Smyrna, TN on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with a Funeral Mass beginning at 11:00 AM officiated by Father Phillip. Burial will be held at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro, TN. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

“Let us remember the past with gratitude, live the present with enthusiasm, and look forward to the future with confidence.” – Pope John Paul II

