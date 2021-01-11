Lawrence Douglas Davenport, Jr, age 66, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021. He was the son of the late Lawrence and Ann Paul Davenport, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Martene Gregory; uncles, Gene Davenport and Delbert Paul; and great niece, Ashley Allen.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Barbara Gourley Davenport; son, Doug Davenport; sisters, Diane Poe (Fred) and Melanie Campsey (Ken); uncle, Robert Davenport; aunt, Peggy Cropper; and many nieces and nephews.

Lawrence was an avid fisherman. You could always find him fishing or teaching others how to fish. He was a generous man and loved helping anyone he could. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, brother, and friend.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, January 12, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Funeral service will be Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna with burial following at Hermitage Memorial Gardens.