OBITUARY: Lawrence Bates

Mr. Lawrence Bates age 65 passed away on Sunday, August 3, 2025 in Salinas, CA. His arrangements are forthcoming.
Please keep the Bates family in your thoughts and prayers.
Arrangements entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home, Inc.
611 South Highland Ave.
Murfreesboro, Tn 37130
(615) 893-4323
This obituary was published by J.C. Hellum Funeral Home – Murfreesboro.
Obituaries provided free for the community.
This obituary was published by Obituaries provided free for the community.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!