OBITUARY: Laurie Dee Westbrooks

Laurie Dee Westbrooks of LaVergne, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, she was 63 years old.

She was born in Normal, IL to the late Dick Willeford and Virginia Hines Willeford.

Laurie is survived by her children, Cody Westbrooks (Ashley Milberger) and Erika Westbrooks (David Mahan); grandchildren, Mason and Oliver Westbrooks, Haylee, Jayden, and Rylee Milberger, and baby Mahan arriving in 2023; siblings, Cindy Fults and husband Wayne, Larry Willeford and wife Debbie, and Terry Willeford and wife Sharon; many nieces and nephews; and faithful companion, Caesar.

Visitation with the Westbrooks family will be Tuesday, November 29, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro with funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Entombment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Laurie’s memory to Rutherford County PAWS or a charity of your choice.

