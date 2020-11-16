Lauren Sissom, age 30 of Murfreesboro, died Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was born in Murfreesboro and was the daughter of Darryl Sissom and the late Susan Jaco Sissom. In addition to her mother, she was also preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Leroy Jaco; paternal grandfather, Pharris Sissom; and brothers, Adam Nicholas Sissom and Nicholas Adam Sissom.

Survivors include her children, Ayden Sissom, Lillian Reynolds, DJ Sissom, and Robert “Robby” Farris; father, Darryl Sissom of Old Hickory; maternal grandmother, Ruby Jaco of Murfreesboro; paternal grandmother, Joanne Sissom of Bradyville; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Lauren was a 2008 graduate of Oakland High School and attended Franklin Road Baptist Church. She was a loving mother full of life with a bright smile for everyone she met.

Visitation will be Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Dr. Mike Norris officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

