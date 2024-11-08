OBITUARY: Laural Galyon

Laural Galyon of LaVergne, TN passed away unexpectedly 10/31/24 due to complications from surgery.

Lori was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Judith Buchkoski, brother Clifford (Carol) Buchkoski, and sister Cathy (Tim) Pollack.

She is survived by her former husband Lee, and children Lyric and London whom she loved beyond measure.

Lori dedicated several years caring for others as an LPN. Recently, she made the decision to pursue her love of music. Lori earned her Associate in Audio degree from SAE Institute of Technology in 2023, and was nearly finished completing a second degree as an Associate of Business Entertainment.

Lori shared a special bond with each of her children. She and Lyric shared their love of music and being in the spotlight. Lyric will be eternally grateful that her mom was able to attend the play she was recently in. She and London shared a love of college football, specifically, watching the Ohio Buckeyes games together. Go Bucks!

Lori was loved by many in her community. Her family, her friends, her classmates at SAE, and her co-workers at Joe’s Kwik Mart and Starbucks will miss her greatly.

Her children and Lee would like to thank Pam Dwyer, Cody Lankford, Sharon Warrick, and London’s church family for all of their help and support during this difficult time.

A private celebration of Lori’s life will take place at Rutherford County Baptist Church in Smyrna.

Our family appreciates all of your thoughts and prayers.

