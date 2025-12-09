OBITUARY: Laura Walton Lorance

Laura Walton Lorance, age 66 of Unionville died Sunday December 7, 2025. She was a native of Nashville and was preceded in death by her parents, James Walton and Verdia Estes Walton.

Mrs. Lorance was a devoted mother, grandmother and friend.

She is survived by her son, Keith Hudson and wife Kimberly, Willie Hudson; Longtime companion, Frank Wayne Manus; grandchildren, Katelyn Smith ,Skylar Hudson, Nathan Hudson, Natasha Hudson, Lillian Sircy, Alissa Hudson, Dahlia Sircy, Brooke Hudson, Lucien Sircy, Harley Hudson, Michael Hudson, Morgan Hudson; great-grandchildren, Austin, Averi, Silis, Indy; brother, James Walton and wife Luana; sister, Constance Eells and wife Freddy.

Visitation will be Wednesday December 10th 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be Thursday December 11th 11:00 AM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com